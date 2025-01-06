A changing of the guard takes place this week at San Francisco City Hall, and the festivities around the mayoral inauguration will be going on all day Wednesday.

Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie officially becomes Mayor Daniel Lurie in about 48 hours, and preparations are underway for the Civic Center inauguration ceremony, and the celebrations and banquet later that day in Chinatown.

The public ceremony kicks off at 11:30 am on January 8 in Civic Center Plaza, and anyone who wants to go watch it all live will need to gather toward the back at the library side of the plaza, as the seating is already all reserved. Lurie is expected to host an "open house" in City Hall afterwards, as 48 Hills explains. And meanwhile the Board of Supervisors will have its first meeting and elect a new president, with Supes Rafael Mandelman and Myrna Melgar both in the running.

Starting at 5 pm, there will be a night market on Grant Avenue in Chinatown with around 18 vendors, as well as a stage for live music. A bit later, as NBC Bay Area reports, Lurie will arrive at a nine-course banquet in his honor at Far East Cafe, where they are expecting around 800 guests. Tables at the banquet were reportedly going for $1,000.

Special guests at the banquet include celebrity chef Martin Yan, Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, and actress Joan Chen.

Outside the restaurant, there will reportedly be 100,000 firecrackers, as well as dragons and lion dancers.

The dinner is being organized by Asian American community groups, and the nonprofit BeChinatown is organizing the night market.

"This is the first time that a mayor that's on Inauguration Day had made it a point to come to Chinatown," says Bill Lee, a former city administrator, speaking to NBC Bay Area. "It's also significant that it shows the power of the Asian American voter."

The number 8 is also considered lucky and auspicious in Chinese numerology, so January 8 as Inauguration Day is a marker of prosperity to come.

Lily Lo, with BeChinatown, says that the night markets have helped the neighborhood, and they were first spearheaded by Lurie and his Civic Joy Fund.

"It's something to bring people to Chinatown because it's so slow, so quiet. Bring people, especially young people," Lo tells KTVU.

Lo adds, of Lurie, "He does care about Chinatown, and it's not just Chinatown, but the Asian community."

This marks the first time that an incoming San Francisco mayor has chosen Chinatown as the center of Inauguration Day festivities.

Photo via BeChinatown/Facebook