- Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred at a SoMa homeless shelter late Saturday night. [Chronicle]
- One pedestrian is now dead, after a hit-and-run in the Portola neighborhood yesterday evening. [Chronicle]
- President-elect Trump is set to be sentenced for his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York state on Friday. [Washington Post]
- An Oakland police sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a suspect during a foot pursuit. [KRON]
- The Golden State Warriors are apparently not interested in trading for star guard Jimmy Butler, and are instead strongly pursuing Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
- With the app's future entirely in the hands of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling, TikTok creators are reporting that they feel like they're in limbo. [AP]
