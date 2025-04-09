There’s a few show biz types who just appeared for the first time on this year’s annual Forbes billionaire list, like Bruce Sprinsteen, Jerry Seinfeld, and the former ‘Governator,’ Arnold Schwarzenegger.

For the 39th year in a row, Forbes just published its annual World’s Billionaires List. And as a sign of the times, there are more billionaires alive than ever (more than 3,000 people), while most people in non-billionaire society just saw their retirements wiped out. The top of the list is fairly predictable, with the usual suspects like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.

But there are a couple of surprises at the very bottom of the list, among people who just squeaked their way into billionaire status this year. These include singer Bruce Sprinsteen, rerun mogul Jerry Seinfeld, and according to KTVU, movie star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Per Forbes, Schwarzenegger’s fortune grew to barely-billionaire status ($1.1 billion net worth) thanks to they royalties from his more than 50 films, plus that he “also invested in commercial real estate, private equity and the stock market.”

We remember being absolutely mortified when Schwarzenegger was elected Governor of California in 2003, as a result of the Gray Davis recall. And he was no friend during the same-sex marriage debates of the late 2000s. While Schwarzenegger has curried some favor in recent years as a prominent Trump critic, we should not forget that he hid his son born out of wedlock in 2003, validating every womanizing story the press ever chased him about, and probably falsified so many records that he should have been prosecuted.

Either way, Schwarzenegger is now a member of the billionaire's club. So Ahh-nold fans will want to check that list again next year, to see if… he’ll be back.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)