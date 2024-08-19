I’ve heard of a “trophy wife,” but this is ridiculous — zillionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a towering, seven-foot-tall statue of his wife Priscilla Chan, depicting her in a bluish-green hue.

We’ll give Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this much: He seems to genuinely love and have a healthy relationship with his spouse Priscilla Chan, unlike some tech executives we could name who are routinely knocking up their female employees and propositioning flight attendants for sex. Now the Guardian reports that Zuckerberg just revealed a giant, seven foot statue of Chan, which apparently sits in the backyard of one of the couple’s many properties.



The image is seen above. “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” Zuckerberg declared on Instagram, thanking the sculptor Daniel Arsham, in a post where Chan is drinking from a coffee mug that matches the odd aqua blue-green hue of the statue. Also attached to the post is a video reel that shows the statue seems to depict Chan walking forward in a flowing silver robe.

And oddly, the photo was not posted to Zuckerberg’s Facebook profile, so maybe that says something about his priorities these days.

Per People magazine, Chan and Zuckerberg have been married since 2012, and have three children, ages eight, six, and two.

Zuckerberg is not the wealthiest man on earth, that would be Elon Musk. But Zuckerberg is currently the fourth-wealthiest person in the world as of Monday morning, though these rankings can change quickly with movement on stock prices.

We don’t know which one of Zuckerberg’s multiple homes the statue was erected behind. It’s certainly not his house next to Dolores Park, as Zuckerberg sold that property in 2022. He also sold his home in the wealthy Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside earlier this year. But he also owns properties in Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii.

Image: @zuck via Instagram