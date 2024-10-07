The only thing funnier than Elon Musk’s prepubescent jumping at a Donald Trump rally this weekend was a series of jokes made on Musk's own Twitter mocking the awkward antics.

The funniest Elon Musk-related thing that happened this weekend was the insult comics known as the Stanford Marching Band doing a halftime show in their Saturday game against Virginia Tech in which one of the performers was dressed up as a Tesla Cybertruck. Descriptions of the performance note “The Stanford band's halftime show has some girl dressed up in a cardboard Cybertruck that keeps losing control and running into things,” and that “To really bring it all home, the Cybertruck goes into ‘Autopilot’ and immediately crashes into the Stanford Tree.”

Stanford’s marching band did a whole routine mocking the Cybertruck https://t.co/zcKGBKGrEL — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 7, 2024



The second-funniest Elon Musk-related thing that happened this weekend was Musk himself joining Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, as New York magazine reports, and jumping around on stage in a way that a middle-aged white man cannot do without looking utterly ridiculous.

I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid pic.twitter.com/9b9eMyCsKy — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 6, 2024



“As you can see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA,” Musk said Saturday, donning a black MAGA hat. Musk also added that if Trump didn’t win in November, “this will be the last election. That's my prediction.” (Musk’s predictions are, of course, notoriously inaccurate.)

Name this hip-hop duo pic.twitter.com/C53NSLmnUO — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 5, 2024



The famed New York Times Pitchbot Twitter account held an informal “Name this hip-hop duo” contest with the bizarre image. Top entries included 2 Live Coup, Nazi by Nature, Assault and Prepper, and Bone Spurs-n-Disharmony, among many other funny suggestions.



Yet Musk's appearance at the rally ties into what Politico reports will be an effort to use Musk as a campaign surrogate in Pennsylvania, a critically important swing state. Politico notes that Musk attended the University of Pennsylvania, and therefore the campaign thinks Musk has some credibility in the state. But Musk’s team leaked to Politico that “In addition to the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, he is also a Philadelphia Eagles fan,” a clearly insincere pander unlikely to fool either team’s fanbase.

Elon Musk is campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania while claiming to be a fan of both the Steelers and the Eagles



Congratulations to President-elect Kamala Harris — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) October 7, 2024



So Musk’s outreach to Pennsylvania voters on behalf of Trump might go just about as well as Musk’s Twitter/X live chat with Donald Trump in August, which started more than 30 minutes late because of technical difficulties.

Image: BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Elon Musk leaps on stage with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally from behind bullet resistant glass at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)