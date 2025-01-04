A gas line located on the intersection of 47th Avenue and Balboa Street suffered an "accidental strike" earlier this morning, officials say.

The gas leak prompted evacuations for those within its immediate vicinity, with at least 15 residents forced to use a Muni bus as emergency shelter for the time being. As a precautionary measure, power has been shut off to an estimated 2200 homes.

No injuries have been reported, and the San Francisco Fire Department is urging residents to avoid the area until the incident is resolved by PG&E.

This is a developing story and may be updated in the future.

Photo by SFPD on X