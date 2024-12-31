- A drive-by shooting Monday evening in Antioch left behind 53 shell casings and damaged five parked vehicles and a doughnut shop. The shooting happened around 6:35 pm, and three of the damaged vehicles were occupied, though no one was injured. [East Bay Times]
- A fire in a two-story townhouse in an unincorporated area of Alameda County left a firefighter injured Monday night and two residents displaced. The fire happened around 8 pm on the 200 block of Sunset Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Cherryland, near Hayward. [Bay City News]
- An Oakland police lieutenant is being accused of racial profiling in a discussion about the need for tear gas to shut down sideshows at an Oakland Police Commission meeting. [KTVU]
- The man who was killed last week by floating debris at Sunset State Beach in Santa Cruz County has been identified as 64-year-old David Koons of Watsonville. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Northern Lights might be visible again across some northern states for New Year's Eve — but probably not California. [KTVU]
- Two Portland men are dead after heading out to hunt for Sasquatch on Christmas Eve during freezing weather conditions in a densely wooded area. [Chronicle]
- Much of Puerto Rico is experiencing a blackout this New Year's Eve, and power may not be restored until tomorrow or Thursday. [New York Times]
- State-sponsored Chinese hackers were able to access some US Treasury Department workstations and view unclassified documents in a "major cybersecurity incident." [KPIX]
Photo by Sean Qui