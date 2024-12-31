Brentwood police say they have arrested two teenagers, one male and one female, following an alleged assault, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery last week, and the two teens were apparently known to police.

The incident happened on December 22 at around 6:40 pm near the intersection of McClarren Road and Griffith Lane in Brentwood. A male victim says he was assaulted by two teens who stole his cell phone, and demanded that he transfer them money via CashApp.

Subsequently, the suspects allegedly forced the man into his own car and drove him to a location to retrieve more cash. The victim was then able to escape and went to call police.

As Brentwood police explain in a Facebook post, officers quickly gathered information that led them to identify the suspects as a 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male who lived in the neighborhood, and police were familiar with their home from "prior contacts."

They then used an armored vehicle to make the arrest on the 700 block of Griffith Lane, which seems a bit extreme, but they say it was a necessary precaution.

"Given the seriousness of the situation and prior police contacts at the location, officers deployed the Armored Rescue Vehicle for a safe approach," police said.

The two teens were arrested without incident and booked on charges of robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and other related offenses. Both were transported to Juvenile Hall.