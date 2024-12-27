Don’t just abandon your natural Christmas tree on the street! Recology will gladly take it and dispose of it responsibly for free if you put it out with your trash and recycling bins during a specific window of time, starting next Thursday.

San Francisco is notoriously a town where people throw unwanted furniture out on the sidewalk, and someone who sees some value in it will often grab it in surprisingly quick fashion. But this is of course illegal dumping. And if you’re illegally dumping a Christmas tree just to get rid of it, don't do that — no one wants that tree at this post-Christmas date.

If you have a natural Christmas tree, the responsible and much easier thing to do is to just put your tree out with the trash and recycling, and Recology will collect it for free, as they have been doing every year for 30 years now.

Please remember that a dry tree is a dangerous tree. If you live or have a business in #SF, here is how to properly dispose of them:



Recology will collect natural, undecorated trees curbside from January 2–17. @SFEnvironment @RecologySF https://t.co/JxlPGeCVoK — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 27, 2024



It’s easy. All you have to do is put your tree next to your trash, compost and recycling bins for your regularly scheduled weekly trash and recycling pickup, between January 2 and January 17, 2025. Remember to remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel from the tree.

“Once the trees come down after the holiday season, they should be disposed of properly so they don’t become a sidewalk hazard,” Public Works director Carla Short said in a press release. “The tree-cycle program helps keep our neighborhoods clean and safe. It ensures the trees don’t end up in the landfill by fully utilizing them in the composting process.”

Today SF celebrated over 30 years of tree chipping! In 2023, 274 tons of holiday trees were transformed, gifting nutrients to the soil after the season of giving. 🌲♻ Recology will collect natural, undecorated trees curbside from January 2–17.

Learn more: https://t.co/3KWGN5508l pic.twitter.com/SiOCyyHlZS — SF Environment ♻️💚 (@SFEnvironment) December 26, 2024



Yes, the trees get composted, after a chipping process. Recology will also take natural wreaths, provided that all wires and non-natural decorations have been removed.

And you should not put your tree directly in the compost bin, as pine needles are actually not good for compost. Keep the tree separate, so Recology can chip it and compost it through their own specialized process.

Recology asks that any tree taller than six feet be cut in half before you put it out with your bins.

The San Francisco Fire Department recommends you take down that tree and put it out with your trash and recycling bins as early as possible. Because the longer a natural tree sits in your home with those lights on it, the more of a fire risk it becomes.

“In just a few seconds, even a well-watered Christmas tree can catch fire and create a dangerous hazard,” the SF Fire Department added in the release. “By properly disposing of the trees, you remove this hazard. Be SFFD safe this holiday season by properly disposing of your trees and other natural decorations.”

Again, Recology will take your Christmas tree for free if you put it out with your bins between January 2 and January 17, 2025. But not before, and not after.

Image: @RecologySF via Twitter