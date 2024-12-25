One person was killed on Christmas Day in a fiery one-car crash near Golden Gate Park, according to authorities.

Firefighters and other first responders first arrived at the scene around 3:53 pm, near the merger point of Crossover Drive and Park Presidio Bypass, at the south edge of Golden Gate Park at 19th Avenue, where they found the car engulfed in flames.

As Bay City News reports, the vehicle's sole occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

The type of vehicle involved in the crash, and how the crash occurred, has not been publicized.

Southbound traffic on 19th Avenue was temporarily closed Wednesday evening between Park Presidio and Crossover Drive, with authorities advising commuters to avoid the area as officials begin their investigation.

This post will be updated as we learn more.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash