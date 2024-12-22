- Unite Here Local 2, a union representing thousands of Bay Area hotel workers, has ratified a tentative deal with Hyatt that will end their strike, just days after reaching a similar agreement with Marriott. Union representatives say that it's now time for Hilton to reach a deal as well. [KRON]
- In an update to yesterday's lead story, local breakfast eatery Jim’s Restaurant will reportedly not be closing anytime soon. Instead, it will see new ownership under Mission Language and Vocational School, a nonprofit focused on workforce development and supporting local small businesses. [Mission Local]
- President-elect Trump, in a 90-minute-address given earlier today, offered a "small preview of the common-sense revolution" he plans to usher in with his second term in office. Throughout his speech, he doubled down on previously debunked claims regarding the border, and pledged to "end the transgender lunacy." [New York Times]
- In 2021, officials working for the City of San Francisco held up the approval of a tree-removal permit for a year, before then issuing the applicant a $3,000 late fee. [Chronicle]
- Stephen Curry put on a show in the Warriors's 113-103 victory over the Timberwolves last night, silencing doubts that began to swirl following a meager 2-point outing in the game prior. [NBA]
- The family of the man shot and killed by police in Union Square last Thursday say they're now on the hunt for answers regarding the exact nature of the incident. [Chronicle]
Image: Unite Here Local 2 via Instagram