- Jim's Restaurant, a breakfast eatery on Mission and 20th that has served customers for over three decades, is facing an uncertain future. The owners of the mom-and-pop establishment plan to retire after today, and have not yet confirmed if they plan to remain in business going forward. [Mission Local]
- The Senate passed a budget continuation bill on Friday night that will prevent a government shutdown, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier today. House Speaker Mike Johnson is now facing withering criticism from fellow party members, over his willingness to compromise on big-ticket inclusions like $100 billion in disaster relief aid for communities battered by 2024's busy hurricane season. [New York Times]
- All across California, civics classes for high school students vary wildly in quality and content from school to school. Frequent pushback from parents concerned with course materials is a key reason why. [CalMatters]
- Apparently, one of the Bay Area's fastest growing neighborhoods is located right next to Levi's Stadium. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose school district just voted to close three elementary schools, in what appears to be a growing trend across the Bay Area. [KRON]
- California's population is projected to grow for the first time since the pandemic, thanks to a surge of immigration from other countries. [Chronicle]
Image obtained via Google Street View