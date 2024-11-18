While District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio rode a wave of recall-fueled voter discontent into office after the Chesa Boudin and school board recalls, the recall movement is now coming after him, following his advocacy for the car-free Great Highway in the Outer Sunset.

After Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled on the November 5 election, and Alameda County DA Pamela Price conceded her recall race Monday morning, you might think it is the end of recall season for a while.

It is not, and maybe recall season migh possibly end up lasting forever in California. In the wake of SF voters backing the Prop K car-free Great Highway measure that Outer Sunset residents were very much against, some political news rocked Twitter Friday afternoon.

As the Chronicle reports, a recall Supervisor Joel Engardio campaign is in the works, currently being spearheaded by local Republican activist Richie Greenberg. (Greenberg has previously run for mayor, and led the early 2021 Recall Chesa Boudin effort that ultimately failed to qualify for the ballot, though a dueling measure did make the ballot and win.) Engardio represents the Outer Sunset’s District 4, a district that went 64% against Prop K, which Engardio supported enthusiastically.

BREAKING. The effort to recall San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio has taken a first step, via an umbrella PAC filing today. A website to recruit volunteers has also just gone live, at https://t.co/aYujq0v6BN . pic.twitter.com/ENR7egZc4M — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) November 15, 2024



“We find him right now, not only to be pretty repugnant in what happened with Prop K, but he’s clearly the most vulnerable of any politician or elected official right now in San Francisco,” Greenberg told SFist in a Monday interview.

Greenberg added in an online statement that “Mr Engardio has betrayed the residents, business owners and community groups of District 4. He has cast aside his role as representative of the priorities and expectations of the Sunset District constituents, instead using his elected position to advance his own agenda.”

The recaller faces a recall; oh, the exquisite irony 😂 Seems like a perfect time to reiterate my opposition to all recalls on general principle. But I’ve no sympathy for ⁦⁦⁦@JoelEngardio⁩, who, as you can see, is a hypocrite with no apparent sense of self-awareness. pic.twitter.com/o7Q53ekcsY — Brett Wilkins (@BrettWilkinsSF) November 16, 2024



There is some irony here, as Engardio was a vocal proponent of both the Boudin recall and that year’s school board recall. He used both recalls as a wedge issue in defeating then-Supervisor Gordon Mar in 2022, arguing the Mar filed to represent his constituents’ sentiment in favor of the recalls.

“Gordon Mar went to lengths to try to hide his position on those recalls because they knew how unpopular those positions were,” Engardio told the Examiner in November 2022. “It was obvious that the voters and the residents of District 4 really cared about those issues.”

But now Engardio is struggling with the same sentiment regarding what the residents of District 4 really care about.

“In 2022 when he ran to unseat Gordon Mar, he ran on the narrative that Mar was out of touch with his electorate, his constituents. That now has turned around, right against Mr. Engardio in the same way,” Greenberg tells us.

“Joel becomes a fan of recalls and he holds up a ‘Recall Chesa’ sign along with the school board recalls, and he’s all for holding elected officials that fail to fulfill their duties and the priorities of what their constituents want, he’s all for recalls. And now he’s backtracking again, because now it’s him that’s the subject.”

I'm proud to represent District 4. There's too much divisiveness in San Francisco right now. Attempting to recall an elected official over a single issue isn't helpful to us moving forward as a city.



I receive strong support from residents for standing up for what's right, for… — Joel Engardio (@JoelEngardio) November 16, 2024



Is this supposed recall, which has yet to gather a single signature, just some single-issue, fringe effort? Well, Supervisor Engardio seemed to be taking it seriously in his own lengthy Twitter response Friday night.

“Supervisors must represent our districts and do what's best for them,” Engardio said on Twitter/X. “That’s why I’ve been a champion for more police protection in the Sunset, bringing algebra back to middle schools, and creating the night markets with community partners.”

He added, “We also have to represent the city as a whole and do what's best for San Francisco. I believe Prop K was best, not only for my district, but for the entire city. It’s best for the environment and will bring joy to generations.”

Greenberg says in the four days since his Friday post, he’s received 270 submissions from those interested in being recall volunteers, financial contributors, or signature gatherers.

The first steps to recall of Joel Engardio, disgraced San Francisco District 4 Supervisor has begun. If you have insight into the many transgressions, betrayals and breaches of duty to D4 constituents, we’d love to hear from you, email the committee: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/jCQYhNAJ7P — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) November 15, 2024



But bigger-picture here. Richie Greenberg is not a District 4 resident , and therefore cannot start the recall proceedings against a D4 supervisor. Instead, he’s starting a recall activism organization called Recall Army that hopes to set up more recall efforts all across the state.

“We are technically Recall Army PAC, a state of California PAC not specific to San Francisco only,” he told us (PAC refers to “political action committee”). “We actually should have formed a while back. We identified a real need to become an umbrella organization that can coordinate with, initiate, consult with, [and] provide assistance to any other recall organizations that want us to take the lead on an ongoing basis.”

“A perpetual basis, that means we can operate anywhere up and down the state, and we operate continuously,” Greenberg added. “We get the word out, we identify politicians that people on our team are unhappy with.”

It remains to be seen whether a recall effort primarily motivated by one niche issue has the makings of a successful recall effort. But we may be in for a permanent state of recall-election season, particularly if Recall Army can pick up some wealthy political donors willing to finance it, perhaps in perpetuity.

