- Prop D, the "CEO tax" in San Francisco, would bring in $300 million in tax revenue, but the city would likely lose around 900 jobs, according to the city controller. The tax would also likely decrease the city's annual gross domestic product by $200 million, according to a new report. [Mission Local]
- Vallejo police on Thursday arrested a woman who's suspected of pepper-spraying a fellow motorist in a road-rage attack. [NBC Bay Area]
- It's reportedly very miserable working at Meta right now, and employees are bracing for a Wednesday morning email next week that will tell them whether they are among the 8,000 employees being laid off. [SF Standard]
- Supervisor Bilal Mahmood plans to introduce legislation to bypass shadow analysis in appeals to proposed housing projects. [Chronicle]
- Governor Newsom's final budget is likely to face a tough reception in the legislature. [Cal Matters]
- Similar to the fierce fight we're seeing already in the primary for Nancy Pelosi's House seat, the fight is on for Jerry Nadler's seat representing Manhattan, and as one local pollster puts it, "These aren’t normal congressional races." [New York Times]
- And retired progressive Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank, now 86 and in hospice care at his home in Maine, is arguing that Democrats need to save the toughest fights on the cultural agenda until they can gain public support, and to start, pragmatically, with what's easiest and most popular. [New York Times]