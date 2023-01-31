The 18-year-old kid whose January 6 disappearance we reported on previously, Maxwell Maltzman, has been found dead.

The SFPD announced Tuesday that Maltzman's body was found "in the Bayview District" on January 23, and they aren't providing any further information. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death, and police are still looking into the case.

It's not yet clear whether foul play was involved.

Maltzman's disappearance was publicized on January 12, six days after he was last seen at his building on the 900 block of Sutter Street, on the afternoon of January 6.

Strangely, the day after Maltzman's body was apparently found, Bay City News put out a report saying the SFPD was still looking for him.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous.