Another apparent battery fire broke out at an apartment at Sixth and Minna streets this weekend, and two dogs had to be rescued from the blaze.

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in an apartment building at Sixth and Minna streets, according to the SF Fire Department, and KTVU reports that the department rescued two dogs that were stuck in the apartment with the fire.

Per KTVU, the fire broke out at about 3 pm Saturday. The fire department says the cause of the fire was likely a charging battery.

The fire comes after new fire codes were put in place for the charging and storage of lithium-ion batteries for devices like e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards. The SF Fire Department reported in March that the number of battery fires they encounter each year has tripled between 2013 and 2023.

