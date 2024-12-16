- A six-year-old boy was killed Friday after running onto I-280 in San Jose. The circumstances of how the boy got there or who he was with remain under investigation, but the collision happened around 11 pm on I-280 south of Leland Avenue. [KTVU]
- Cleanup continues in San Francisco after Saturday's storm, which toppled a lot of trees. The damage to trees in the city was not as bad as previous storms, according to Public Works, but there were around 250 calls about downed branches and trees to the department, including the very large one seen above near the bison paddock in Golden Gate Park. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
- The storm knocked a 150-foot barge loose from its anchor in the Bay, and it drifted over to Berkeley's West Frontage Road. The rusty barge, which was sitting near the foot of University Avenue, was eventually towed back out. [Berkeley Scanner]
- The rain Monday morning will bring the possibility of thick fog in places, but the rest of the week should be drier. A ridge of high pressure moves in Tuesday that will bring more temperate pre-Xmas days and nights. [Chronicle]
- A body found in Gilroy on Sunday is likely that of 21-year-old Gabriel Laradelara who went missing on December 1 and was last seen near where the body was found. [KPIX]
- There was an ugly Christmas sweater contest for dogs on Sunday in San Francisco, at the Bark at Spark Howl-i-Day Party, held at Mission Bay's Spark Social SF food truck park. [Chronicle]
- The 49ers are suspending De’Vondre Campbell for conduct detrimental to the team, after his refusal to enter last weeks game against the Rams, a move that allows the team to avoid paying Campbell various salary and bonus payments. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jason West