The dynamic weather system passing through is expected to become more intense in the next 24 hours. The rain "overperformed" forecasts on Thursday, the National Weather Service says, but the stronger rains are on their way. [Bay Area News Group]

The rain "overperformed" forecasts on Thursday, the National Weather Service says, but the stronger rains are on their way. [Bay Area News Group] The storm arrives at the same time as King Tides, and coastal flooding is likely. People are being advised to stay fully clear of beaches. [Chronicle]

People are being advised to stay fully clear of beaches. [Chronicle] House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi injured herself, somehow, at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Bulge in Luxembourg and had to seek treatment at a hospital there. The nature and circumstance of the injury was not shared. [NBC Bay Area] Update: The New York Times has it that Pelosi "tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall."

The nature and circumstance of the injury was not shared. [NBC Bay Area] The New York Times has it that Pelosi "tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall." A California couple, aged 51 and 53, were killed in their car while on a holiday in the state of Michoacan, on Mexico's Pacific coast. Authorities have not revealed the couple's identity or said where in California they were from. [CNN]

Authorities have not revealed the couple's identity or said where in California they were from. [CNN] Thursday was the last day that jurors in the Nima Momeni trial were "hardshipped," meaning that they could now bow out if they had prior commitments, though none have apparently chosen to do so. The jurors were reportedly looking more and more stressed Wednesday and Thursday, and made several visits to the courtroom with questions for the judge. [Mission Local]

The jurors were reportedly looking more and more stressed Wednesday and Thursday, and made several visits to the courtroom with questions for the judge. [Mission Local] After serving three terms in Congress and making an unsuccessful bid for the, Rep. Katie Porter plans to return to teaching at UC Irvine School of Law next month. [Bay Area News Group]

The 49ers' playoff chances took what was very likely their final blow Thursday with a 9-6 loss to the Rams, and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refused to go into the do-or-die game after losing his starting spot. [Chronicle / KTVU]

Photo: U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference in response of the sentencing ruling in the Hong Kong 47 case November 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Forty-five defendants in the Hong Kong 47 case, including Benny Tai and Joshua Wong, received sentences in the city’s largest national security trial. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)