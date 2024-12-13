Just imagine the douche who bought a Tesla Cybertruck and then decided to put a license plate on it trivializing violence.

A Tesla Cybertruck owner ordered a vanity plate from the California DMV that said "LOLOCT7," making reference to Hamas's attack on Israeli citizens on October 7, 2023, and the DMV didn't catch the reference and let it go through. Now, the agency has issued an apology.

As KPIX reports, the DMV apologized Thursday for allowing the offensive plate to slip past its review process. The plate had apparently been photographed on a Cybertruck in Los Angeles (actually Culver City).

Calling the plate "unacceptable and disturbing," the statement say, "The DMV Is taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again."

The DMV adds, "The use of hateful language is not only a clear violation of our policies but also a violation of our core values to proudly serve the public and ensure safe and welcoming roadways."

After this reference managed to slip through, the agency said it would be reviewing all custom vanity plates in its database to identify "similar content."

The group StopAntisemitism responded after seeing a photo of the license plate on Twitter, reposting and saying that people should demand that the DMV recall the plate "that celebrates the October 7th terrorist attack — a vile mockery of the 1,200 innocent lives lost and the countless others scarred."

The DMV's apology and recall came shortly after.

The owner of the Cybertruck was not publicly identified, but the DMV told the Los Angeles Times that the owner had the right to appeal their decision to recall the plate.