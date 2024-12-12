- The jury in the Bob Lee stabbing trial did not reach a verdict Thursday, and they’re not meeting on Friday, so they’ve gone home for the weekend and will reconvene on Monday. The defendant Nima Momeni’s defense attorney Saam Zangeneh is speculating that there might be a hung jury, considering that the jury has now deliberated for six full days without a decision. [KTVU]
- Someone in the SFPD Special Victims Unit says they identified accused UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione four days before he was spotted and arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s earlier this week. Since Mangione had been reported missing in San Francisco in mid-November, some SFPD officers were familiar with his appearance, and they apparently recognized his face when images of him were made public. [Chronicle]
- SFMTA won’t start issuing those “daylighting” parking tickets until March 1, instead of the original planned date of January 1, 2025. They’re already issuing warnings for parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, but those $40 citations won’t start coming in until March 1, 2025. [KGO]
- The California Coastal Commission approved San Francisco’s plan to turn a part of the Great Highway into a car-free park, after voters approved making the two-mile stretch car-free by passing Prop K in November. [Examiner]
- Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande shocked a San Rafael audience by showing up for an unannounced Q&A after a screening of their new smash hit movie Tuesday night at the Smith Rafael Film Center. [SFGate]
- The holiday-themed Union Square Winter Walk starts Friday, bringing food trucks, outdoor cocktails, live performances, and other holiday merriment that will continue through Sunday, December 22. [Visit Union Square]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist