- Eric Pree, a San Francisco native, vanished in 2017 from his cell at U.S. Penitentiary Atwater and was finally found in Walnut Creek this October. Officials say he was carrying multiple phones, several presumably stolen debit and credit cards, and a fake Harvard student I.D. card when taken back into custody.
- The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Despite this, many notorious online sleuths are saying that they will not cooperate with authorities, and that the shooter was acting righteously. [New York Times]
- Oakland, facing a $129 million budget deficit, is making substantial cuts to police, fire, and other essential services. [Oaklandside]
- Congress just passed a tax break for every victim of a PG&E-caused fire from 2015 onward. [KQED]
- San Francisco is closing Candlestick Point's safe parking site for the homeless, after a tumultuous three years of legal disputes, code violations, and complaints from all parties involved. [Chronicle]
- The WNBA held the expansion draft for its newest team, the Golden State Valkyries yesterday. [Bleacher Report]
Photo by Eddie Wingertsahn on Unsplash