The overall $250 million sale of the Oakland Coliseum is being held up by East Bay elected officials, who seem to want to do more due diligence on deals they’ve already agreed to. But the City of Oakland is getting stiffed on payments because of it.

When we first heard that the Oakland Coliseum would be sold to the relatively unknown and unestablished African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG) in two separate payments totaling $250 million, our first thought was, ‘Wait, does the AASEG even have this kind of money?’

Upon further review, it looks like they do, or at least they have access to it. It was somewhat erroneously reported that AASEG missed their first $10 million down payment in late September. The reality is that AASEG’s primary financier Loop Capital put that $10 million into escrow, as the Bay Area News Group reports, and it’s still sitting there. Chicago-based Loop Capital handles about $1 billion in securities trades daily, so they’re a blue-chip firm.

AASEG already bought the A’s $125 million stake in the Coliseum in August, and separately agreed to pay another $125 million for the City of Oakland’s stake in October. That means AASEG would get total ownership for $250 million.

But now KGO reports that Alameda County is holding up the sale of the A's stake. Alameda County sold their 50% share of the Coliseum to the A’s in 2019, and some of that money is still due on what was a seven-year payment plan.

According to the Bay Area News Group, Alameda County supervisors met in closed session twice in the last week, and both times refused to sign off on any deal.

"As far as a timeline goes, I'm pressing for as fast as it can happen as soon as possible, but that we take the right steps to do it right,” Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert told KGO. “That means we're going to take the time to do it right. Weeks, not months."

But some Oakland City Council members are also suddenly getting new ideas about how they want this whole arrangement to work. “They should ask Alameda County to join in the investment to develop the land," Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said to KGO. "That can benefit both the private industry and also benefit the public."

Meanwhile, Oakland City Councilmember Jananai Ramachandran is peeved to learn that the $10 million down payment won’t be available to the City of Oakland until all parts of the entire $250 million deal close on May 30, 2025. "That was not what we were told in the first place,” she complained to KGO. “This is new information to many of us."

This whole $250 million deal is complex, and it may be getting held up because there are too many cooks in the kitchen. And we seem to have politicians at both the city and county levels who want more say over deals to which they’ve already agreed.

The sale, if and when it ever closes, would include the Oakland Coliseum, the Oakland Arena, and the parking lots for both facilities, which the new owners plan to redevelop.

Image: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of the Oakland Athletics playing against the Texas Rangers in the final night game at the Oakland Coliseum on September 25, 2024 in Oakland, California. The final Athletics game at the Coliseum will be played on September 26. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)