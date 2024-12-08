- For seven days a week, 55-year-old Jason Feng operates what might be San Francisco's only remaining newsstand. Located at the intersection of Stockton, Columbus, and Green, the colorful booth sells around 30 to 40 newspapers a day. [Mission Local]
- Rebels have stormed Syria's capital city of Damascus, signaling a potentially imminent end to the nation's decade-long civil war. Dictator Bashar Al-Assad, in power since the turn of the millennium, reportedly has fled to Russia. [New York Times]
- Shortstop Willy Adames just inked a seven-year deal worth $182 million with the Giants, the largest contract in franchise history. Considered the consolation prize in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, Adames is coming off a career year leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a division title. [ESPN]
- Tickets are now on sale for a post-Outside Lands concert in Golden Gate Park next August, headlined by Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon. The event is being planned by Another Planet Entertainment, the company behind the Deftones and System of a Down concert that drew 50,000 attendees to Golden Gate Park this August. [Examiner]
- Two men in Antioch are now dead, after a mutual exchange of gunfire that occurred outside a local bowling alley on Saturday night. [Chronicle]
- In a recent interview with NBC, President-elect Trump stated that he believes members of the congressional committee which investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection should face arrest. [Washington Post]
