- CHP is seeking the owner of a "grumpy" looking Persian cat who was found "darting through traffic" on a busy road in Hayward on Tuesday. CHP officers remarked on the cat's resemblance to the famous Grumpy Cat, but all Persians have faces like that. [CHP-Hawyward/Facebook]
- Walgreens, as part of a nationwide downsizing in which it is closing 1,200 stores, just announced three closures in Oakland and Richmond. The company plans to close stores at 3434 High Street and 5809 Foothill Boulevard in Oakland in January; and, in Richmond, the store at 1150 Macdonald Avenue will also close. [KTVU]
- In the targeted shooting of a UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on Wednesday, police have found shell casings of two bullets that had the words "delay" and "deny" written on them, likely referring to the healthcare industry's profit-focused mantra of "delay, deny, defend." [New York Times]
- JetBlue is slashing more routes, including all service in San Jose, and two of its European routes out of JFK next year. [Bloomberg]
- Conservationists have now filed a lawsuit to block a proposal for a major expansion of the ski village at Palisades Tahoe that was approved by the county last month. [Chronicle]
- There was a pretty stunning sunrise Thursday morning around the Bay, in case you missed it. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors, in a slump, will be going up against the Houston Rockets Thursday without Steph Curry or Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins is questionable too. [Chronicle]