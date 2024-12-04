- Two students were shot and an adult gunman took his own life after a shooting Wednesday at a private school in Oroville, in Butte County. The shooting happened around 1 pm at the Feather River Adventist School, and the condition of the children is not known. [Chronicle]
- A Bay Area mountain guide appears to be missing after a hike up New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook. UC Berkeley grad and Livermore resident Carlos “Kique” Romero and his two companions failed to show up for their prearranged transport Monday morning, and police in the area expressed grave concern Wednesday when they still had not been found. [SFGate]
- Day One of jury deliberations in the Nima Momeni trial ended without a verdict. [KTVU]
- Sheng Thao is now going to be Oakland's mayor for another week, until December 17, at which point Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas will be mayor for another three weeks or so, until January 6, at which point the new sitting president of the City Council will be mayor until a special election is held. [KTVU]
- Backers of a recall effort against Supervisor Joel Engardio would likely face an uphill battle with a good chance that wealthy stakeholders will support Engardio, and not the recall, unlike in previous recent SF recalls. [Public Press]
- A new analysis of detailed ranked-choice voting data shows why Daniel Lurie prevailed in the SF mayoral election: He was nearly everybody's second choice. [Chronicle]
- Supreme Court watchers say that the justices, at least five conservative ones anyway, appear poised to uphold Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, but we likely won't know until June. [NPR]
- Spotify dropped their annual Spotify Wrapped personalized year-end summary feature for its users today, and the consensus is it's boring, AI-generated, and not as interesting as last year. (But you can still find the geographical breakdown of top-fives on the Spotify blog here, and, boringly, the #1 song in SF this year was "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter.) [Reddit]
Photo via Google Street View