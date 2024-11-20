Despite major community objections, Palisades Tahoe won approval on Tuesday for a gigantic, 85-acre expansion that would add 1,500 hotel rooms, plus shops, restaurants, and a movie theater to their resort.

There was a big change at the ski resort formerly known as Squaw Valley when they rebranded as Palisades Tahoe in 2021. Now an even bigger change appears to be coming, as the Chronicle reports the resort just got approval from the Placer County Board of Supervisors to build an 85-acre expansion on Palisades Tahoe that adds hundreds of vacation homes, hotels, and an elaborate shopping center to the resort’s footprint.

The resort’s owner Alterra Mountain Company describes the newly approved development as “a world-class village.” The Chronicle decribes it in more detail as "about 850 lodging units, 1,500 hotel rooms, 300,000 square feet of commercial space, 3,000 parking spaces and housing for about 300 ski area employees." There are also plans to add restaurants and a movie theater as part of the expansion.

Alterra has been trying to get this thing passed for the last 13 years. This version is a scaled-back proposal compared to previous submissions, as Tahoe residents had pushed back and even successfully sued to halt previous proposals. The phased construction would take an estimated 25 years total, and try to make Palisades Tahoe more of a year-round attraction.

"We must diversify our activities to better manage the uncertainty," Palisades president and COO Amy Ohran said at Tuesday's meeting. "We need to move forward in a way that honors our mountain culture, meets today’s need and ensures the resilience in the future."

In separate remarks to the Chronicle, Ohran said that “What we’re trying to do is not build visitation on our peak days, it’s to fill in the times when people aren’t visiting.” That’s why the resort added a $65 million gondola in 2022.

But locals were up in arms that the development could bring increased traffic, wildfire evacuation delays, and a massive spike in the cost of living, all problems that have worsened in the Lake Tahoe region since the pandemic. The Chronicle cites an estimate that the development could add “3,000 daily car trips” on North Lake Tahoe roadways — many of which are just two-lane roads.

An environmental group called Sierra Watch, which had successfully sued to halt previous versions of the plan, says they will sue again over this proposal. “It feels like deja vu all over again and we’re headed for a trainwreck and a likely legal challenge,” Sierra Watch executive director Tom Mooers told the Chronicle.

Alterra Mountain Company says they will contribute $2 million to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to add public transit options and mitigate traffic increases. The company is also offering to build a new fire station or redesign the current one, to whatever degree that might stop deadly wildfire evacuation bottlenecks.

And while the supervisors approved the plan, they note the 25-year construction timeline created the possibility of scaling back components that end up being troublesome.

“There are opportunities to then put on the brakes and say, things have blown up, we aren’t seeing the results we want,” Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said before the vote.

Image: Palisades Tahoe via Yelp