All Seventh-Day Adventist schools in the Bay Area are closed Thursday after a Wednesday shooting in Butte County that appears to have targeted one small school associated with the denomination.

The shooting occurred at Feather River Adventist School in Oroville around 1 pm Wednesday, and two kindergartners, ages 5 and 6, were seriously wounded. The lone gunman appeared to have turned his gun on himself, and was already "down" when authorities arrived at the school.

At an evening news conference, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the two injured children were in "extremely critical condition," per CNN. One required an airlift to the hospital.

Investigators currently believe that the shooter, who has not been publicly identified, targeted the school because of its religious affiliation, and did not have any connection to any students or staff there. As CNN reports, the suspect took an Uber to the school, and sat down with a school administrator on the auspices of wanting to enroll a family member there. Investigators say that the meeting may have been a ruse just to gain access to the school building.

"Whether or not this is a hate crime or whether or not it’s part of some sort of larger scheme at this point I don’t have enough information to provide an answer to that," Honea said, per the Associated Press.

Feather River Adventist School enrolls around 35 students who are taught by just four teachers, and according to its website, "Our staff is committed to providing quality education in a Christ-filled environment."

Seventh-Day Adventists worship on Saturdays and do not work on that day, and they believe the Bible is the infallible word of God and that there will be a second coming of Jesus.

In response to the shooting, the Northern California Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church announced that all its schools would be closed Thursday "to allow everyone to spend time with their families."

"Our students, faculty, and staff at Feather River have been reunited with their families," said Kevin Lampe, a spokesperson for the church. "Two of our students are being treated for their injuries. Join us as we lift up these children and their families in prayer."

Governor Gavin Newsom also put out a statement Wednesday saying, "Once again, a community is shattered by senseless gun violence."

The suspect's motives and reasoning for targeting this particular school remain unknown.

The sheriff said that his office was doing an "entire workup of the subject to get a better understanding of his motivation, ideology."

Photo via Google Street View