BART train service through the Transbay Tube was briefly halted Thursday and the agency said it was clearing all trains out of underground tunnels in San Francisco and on the Peninsula ahead of a potential tsunami. But the warning was lifted, and service is slowly resuming.

Strong currents and a series of powerful waves were expected, but did not actually arrive, as a result of a 7.0M earthquake that struck off the Humboldt County coast at 10:44 am. The tsunami warning was issued almost immediately after the earthquake, blaring on cellphones across the region, but tsunami effects were not expected to be seen in San Francisco proper until around 12:10 pm.

As of noon, the US Geological Survey lifted the earlier tsunami warning saying that there were signs of a tsunami from this earthquake.

The earthquake itself was not felt in San Francisco, but did appear to have caused some damage in Humboldt County, including at the Victorian Inn in Ferndale.

BART announced at 11:26 am that it was clearing trains out of tunnels in SF, and halting service through the Transbay Tube. Just afternoon, when the tsunami warning was lifted, the agency said it was working to restore service.

Delays across the system are likely for several hours.

Photo: Anagha Varrier