Livermore will get lit in the national TV spotlight tonight, as ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight has a home from the Alameda County locale whose display features more than 900,000 lights.

The Bay Area has an excellent track record when it comes to the annual ABC TV holiday special The Great Christmas Light Fight. Santa Rosa’s Berndt family won the $50,000 top prize in 2021, the Rombeiro family of Novato won it in 2019, and Suisun City married couple Aaron Sencil and Vincent Tanciongco were runners-up in 2022.

And the Bay Area will shine in this year's competition too, as the Bay Area News Group reports that a Livermore home will be competing on the show on tonight’s episode of the The Great Christmas Light Fight, which airs at 9 pm PT Thursday night on our local KGO ABC-7.

The house is called Casa del Pomba, and it's the home of Livermore’s St. Michael Church deacon, “Deacon Dave” Rezendes. He’s been decorating his home for the holidays for 40 years now, and the preview video above shows how the display is not just lights (and 875,850 of them at that), but additional structures added on to the home and life-size wooden mannequins.

“I wanted to do something for people of all faiths or no faith,” Deacon Dave says. “The display is like a snowball rolling down a hill, taking that spirit of Christmas with it, so that people will go outside the gates and take that spirit of Christmas with them.”

While The Great Christmas Light Fight begins at 8 pm Thursday night, the segment featuring Deacon Dave’s house will not air until the 9 pm hour (It’s a two-hour special, but technically two separate one-hour episodes airing back to back). The show will also be available via streaming on Hulu starting Friday morning.

Or you can go see Deacon Dave’s epic display yourself, at 352 Hillcrest Avenue in Livermore. The display is illuminated nightly from 6 pm - 9:00 pm Sunday – Thursday nights, and 6 pm - 10 pm Friday and Saturday nights. From December 26 - January 1, the display will close at 9 pm nightly.



Image: Casa del Pomba