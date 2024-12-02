A man who was allegedly driving drunk in Mill Valley Friday managed to drive his luxury Ferrari off the road and deep into the muck of Richardson Bay, creating quite a challenge for a tow truck operator.

As we head into the holidays, we will often see law enforcement agencies post social media messages discouraging drunk driving, and encouraging the use of designated drivers or rideshares if you've been drinking. Some of these posts will come with examples of terribly embarrassing and costly consequences of drunk driving, like this Friday incident in Marin County, where KTVU reports a suspected drunk driver drove his pricey Ferrari into Richardson Bay.

The California Highway Patrol’s Marin County division posted this Facebook Reel Saturday showing the Ferrari covered in mud, and very far from the road on which the car belonged. (The reel is set to the R. Kelly track “I Believe I Can Fly,” which… has no one told them about R. Kelly?) We also see an intrepid tow-truck operator from Diego Tow who manages to get cables onto the totaled Ferrari and pull it from the muddy bay, as well as images of the driver being cuffed and taken into custody.

“Yesterday, the driver of this Ferrari decided to get in his car and drive after consuming alcohol,” CHP Marin says in their post. “Shortly thereafter he failed to properly negotiate a curve on Seminary Drive in Unincorporated Mill Valley, and then took sail, crashing his Ferrari into Richardson Bay.”

The post does not detail the exact time this incident happened, but it was posted Saturday and refers to “Yesterday,” so this would have been sometime Friday.

There is no word on whether the unnamed driver suffered any injuries. But he does not appear injured in a photo of him on the post, and there does not appear to be any medical personnel among the first responders on the scene. CHP Marin simply said, “We’re thankful this crash didn’t result in fatal injuries to the driver or anyone else.”

Image: CHP - Marin via Facebook