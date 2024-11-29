- A San Francisco family got a helping hand from the SF Fire Department in cooking their Thanksgiving turkey after their oven caught on fire. The firefighters of Engine 28 in North Beach used their own oven to cook the bird after determining they couldn't clean the family's oven without taking it apart. [NBC Bay Area]
- One person was killed Thursday night in a crash on I-280 in Daly City. The crash happened around 11:10 pm just south of the Highway 1 connector. [KRON4]
- Amazon workers are planning to strike in major cities in multiple countries between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, seeking higher wages. This is the fifth year that Amazon workers have gone on strike before the holiday season. [KTVU]
- A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured when a car, being pursued by police, crashed in Saratoga early Thursday. The car, which was allegedly stolen, crashed into a tree around 3 am, and one of the passengers was killed. [KTVU]
- The three college students killed in the Cybertruck crash in Piedmont on Wednesday have been identified, along with the sole survivor. The mother of the 20-year-old surviving passenger, Jordan Miller, identified him as well as the three college sophomores who died, Jack Nelson, Soren Dixen, and Krysta Tsukahara. [Chronicle]
- There was a multi-car crash on Highway 84 near the Dumbarton Bridge on Thanksgiving night. [ABC 7]
- Bay Area News Group talked to some shoppers at Santana Row before the Thanksgiving holiday, to get a sense of the enthusiasm to spend heading into Black Friday.