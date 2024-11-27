- A person required rescue Wednesday afternoon after apparently falling off Pier 45 into San Francisco Bay. The person was rescued successfully around 1:15 pm. [KRON4]
- A 30-year-old man, Khiri Roberson, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting of a pregant woman in SF's Bayview neighborhood last week. He was booked on two counts of attempted homicide and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, after the shooting was said to follow a domestic dispute; the woman and her unborn child survived. [KPIX]
- The three college students killed in that Cybertruck crash this morning were all Piedmont High School graduates. [KTVU]
- SF Mayor London Breed as appointed Mike Nakornkhet to be the new director of San Francisco International Airport, following the retirement of current director Ivar Sater. [Bay City News]
- The California Department of Public Health just reported that a California resident, someone in Fresno County, has died from rabies after being bitten by an infected bat. [KTVU]
- Folio Books in Noe Valley, the neighborhood's only bookstore, has, happily, reopened after closing 10 months ago, thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. [Chronicle]
- The Chronicle went around to several SF grocery stores today asking people what they were shopping for for their Thanksgiving meals, and they report that many people were smart and did the bulk of their shopping prior to today.
Photo: Nic Y-C