- Black Friday is reportedly quiet in San Francisco this year, much to the dismay of local business owners. [Chronicle]
- After last week's heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, several businesses in the Mission District have needed to find creative ways to raise funds to cover the costs of repairing the damages. [Mission Local]
- A Berkeley man died today from being run over by an Amtrak train. [KRON]
- SJSU's women's volleyball team will face Colorado State for the Mountain West title, after several consecutive teams forfeited their games to the Spartans because they allow a transgender player to play on the team. [Chronicle]
- In an apparent Thanksgiving miracle, a nonverbal Los Angeles man was reunited with his family this week after being separated from them since 1999. [CNN]
- San Jose’s city-run Animal Care Center is currently under intense scrutiny, after a scathing 134-page report from the City Auditor found it to have "uninhabitable and inhumane" conditions. [Spotlight]
Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images