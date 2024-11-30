- Officials have announced that the 18-story San Francisco Federal Building near Mission and 7th will formally be renamed after Rep. Nancy Pelosi at a ceremony this Monday. [CBS]
- Former star quarterback Andrew Luck is returning to his alma mater Stanford to be their football team's general manager. [Mercury News]
- Conservative students and teachers have found success in seven cases since 2020 suing their community college, claiming that DEI initiatives have gone too far. [CalMatters]
- A self-professed "Oakdale Ninja" is currently facing life in prison, after being recently convicted of murdering his girlfriend with a three-foot-long samurai sword. [Chronicle]
- Key sponsors have pulled out of San Jose's annual Christmas in the Park festivities, leaving the event's organizers $100,000 short and hoping that the public will cover the shortfall with donations. [KRON]
- Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, recently hosted an event in downtown San Francisco that platformed 10 hopeful nonprofits pleading their case to an audience full of wealthy venture capitalists and philanthropists. [New York Times]
