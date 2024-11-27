- Louis Woods III, 35, was just convicted of second-degree murder with a gun enhancement for March 2022 the killing of Brian "Marquis" Moore in San Leandro. The killing happened outside Cunha's Cocktails, and Woods was carrying an AR-15-style ghost gun in his backpack. [KPIX]
- A pedestrian who ran onto I-680 early this morning was killed by a vehicle. The collision happened around 4:40 am just south of the Crow Canyon Road exit. [Bay Area News Group]
- Another pedestrian was killed just before 4 am today on I-5 northbound, near Stockton. And while CHP was cordoning off freeway lanes for an investigation, a car blowed through a barricade and hit a CHP vehicle. [SFGate]
- A man who went missing from Doyle, California, in Lassen County, in 1999, has been reunited with his sister after he appeared in a USA Today article in May. The man, who is non-verbal and has not been publicly named, was found in Los Angeles County and his photo was publicized in the hope of finding his loved ones. [USA Today]
- PG&E is requesting another rate hike, which would be the fifth rate hike this year. [NBC Bay Area]
- Caitlyn Jenner has been mouthing off again, thinks she could beat Kamala in a race for governor of California. [KTVU]
- Elton John says he is blind in his right eye following an infection this summer that he got in the south of France, and that is why he canceled his Dreamforce concert in SF. [Chronicle]
Photo: Peter Robbins