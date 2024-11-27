The ridiculous clown car that is the second Trump administration just gained another clown. He just named Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford to lead the National Institutes of Health.

Eight weeks ago, when Stanford held a strange conference on future pandemic policy planning featuring a number of highly questionable "experts" who were basically COVID deniers and vaccine naysayers, several people surmised that this was just a performative exercise. What better way to audition, as it were, for a potential second Trump administration than to make a big show of your medical wisdom when it comes to pandemics, and what you would have done differently if another COVID came along.

Stanford being a conservative institution and home to the right-wing Hoover Institution, they have on their faculty some folks who were more aligned with Trump and his anti-masker cohort, because of course Republicans had to make the pandemic political. One of those is physician and economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who co-authored a manifesto embraced by the right called the Great Barrington Declaration, a document that was penned out of fears for the economic collapse of the country under early-pandemic public health policies.

The manifesto argued that young people should be allowed to roam free get infected, in order to achieve herd immunity and keep the economy humming, while the elderly and vulnerable should stay locked down.

Setting aside the logistical problems of such a policy — what do families with elderly members do? — many other public health experts contended that such a policy would result in a half-million or more unnecessary deaths, with some young people having underlying conditions they may not even be aware of.

It should also be noted that Dr. Bhattacharya, in an incredibly irresponsible move for a physician, jumped out ahead of the scientific community, which had not even reached a consensus at that point about how the virus was even spreading, to pen an opinion essay in March 2020 in the Wall Street Journal titled "Is the Coronavirus As Deadly As They Say?"

In that essay, Dr. Bhattacharya predicted that the total death toll from the virus in the US might top out at 40,000, when it's actually been 1.2 million to date.

Now, Dr. Bhattacharya has been nominated to be director of the NIH, where he would be in charge of a $48 million budget, answering to another jackass in the field of public health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick for secretary of Health and Human Services.

"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease," writes Trump on Truth Social, about his latest pick.

As the New York Times reports, Dr. Bhattacharya is not a practicing physician, and he has previously "called for overhauling the N.I.H. and limiting the power of civil servants who, he believes, played too prominent a role in shaping federal policy during the pandemic."

People like Dr. Bhattacharya have been getting more attention recently, as the Times notes, as public health officials continue to debate how the government's handling of the pandemic both succeeded and failed. Notably, many experts now agree that schoolchildren should not have been kept locked down at home as long as they were.

But nonetheless, most experts remain firm in the belief that the only way to handle the uncertain early days of a pandemic like we had is through social distancing and masking, and ultimately a vaccine — something that RFK, if he's confirmed, finds suspect.

A colleague of Dr. Bhattacharya's at Stanford, Dr. Pantea Javidan of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, called it "a platform for discredited figures who continually promote dangerous, scientifically unsupported or thoroughly debunked approaches to COVID."

And Martha Louise Lincoln of San Francisco State University told Bay Area News Group last month, regarding the Stanford symposium and Bhattacharya's ilk, "It’s an election year, and [people are looking to prove themselves as potential advisors to a Trump administration who would] likely advocate weaker, cheaper public health protections that tolerate disease, ask little of government, and leave it to individuals to protect their own health.”

Meanwhile, healthcare policy advocacy group Protect Our Care has come out saying Kennedy would be a danger to our healthcare system. Rep. Arvind Venkat, MD, a Pennsylvania congressman and a doctor who is a member of the group, put out a statement Monday saying of Kennedy, "Simply put, he is wholly unqualified and, frankly, dangerous to the public health and well-being of our country."

Dr. Venkat added, "His comments and his activities in American Samoa that led directly to a drop in the number of individuals who received measles vaccinations, and as a result, 83 of our fellow Americans, primarily infants and children, died from a vaccine-preventable disease, measles."

Speaking to Bay Area News Group, Dr. Bhattacharya sounded magnanimous about his views and differences of opinion with the mainstream scientific community. "Seeing people in public health discussing their different points of view honestly with each other, rather than trying to create an illusion of consensus,” he said, “is a step forward toward restored restoration of trust in public health.”

Jay Bhattacharya speaks during the 2023 Forbes Healthcare Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)