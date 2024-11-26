- Former Senate candidate and possible 2026 governor candidate Katie Porter has filed for a restraining order against her former boyfriend Julian Willis, alleging “persistent abuse and harassment.” Porter’s filing says Willis has sent her, her family, and her staff more than 1,000 texts and emails over a three-month period, causing them “significant fear for [their] personal safety and well-being.” [Politico]
- That former Lombardi Sports at Polk and Jackson streets has been vacant for ten full years, but it now has a new tenant lined up: the gym chain Fitness SF. Over the course of those ten empty years, the location was slated to be a Target, a Whole Foods, and a Mollie Stone’s, but Fitness SF will apparently be the one to eventually open there. [Chronicle]
- The lighting of a 36-foot-tall wine barrel “tree” will kick off the holiday season in earnest Wednesday night up in Napa County’s St. Helena. Beringer Vineyards is presenting the tree made of 109 wine barrels that will be lit at Hunt Avenue and Main Street in St. Helena, with a ceremony going from 5-7 pm Wednesday. [Beringer Vineyards via Facebook]
- Closer to home, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are holding their annual SOCKSGiving fundraiser party Wednesday night at the Cat Club, accepting donations of socks or supplies for unhoused people during the rainy season. [The Sisters]
- Chase Bank abruptly announced they are closing their 21st and Mission streets location, and its final day will be Tuesday, December 3. [Mission Local]
- Smash-and-grab thieves stormed a Valliani Jewelers in the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord Monday night, smashing glass cases and stealing significant amounts of jewelry. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Beringer Vineyards