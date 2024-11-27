A 36-year-old San Francisco man not only beat his estranged wife for five hours, but also hung her French bulldog from a stairway banister, and today he’ll be sentenced to as many as ten years in prison.

A shocking case of domestic violence from South San Francisco reaches its end today, as a San Francisco man will be sentenced in San Mateo County Superior Court. 36-year-old James Paul Jolivette Jr. was estranged from his wife in 2022 when he burst into her South San Francisco home and accused her of having an affair. What followed was a five-hour marathon of cruel violence, while their two daughters were present, where he beat her relentlessly and even hanged her French bulldog from a stairway banister.

James Paul Jolivette Jr. (37) pled no contest to att. torture, use of a dangerous weapon, felony residential burglary, domestic violence, threats & felony animal cruelty, arrested in Jun '22 after beating victim with a belt for hours, nearly killing family dog that intervened. pic.twitter.com/S6rvt0bhoh — San Mateo County District Attorney (@SanMateoCoDA) August 23, 2024



Jolivette already pleaded no contest to domestic violence and animal cruelty charges in August. And KRON4 reports that Jolivette’s sentencing is today in San Mateo.

The two had been married for 11 years at the time, but per KRON4, “they lived in separate homes because their relationship was strained from prior domestic violence.” That pattern continued on June 5, 2022, when Jolivette stormed the victim’s home and beat her for five hours. The two daughters ages 12 and four years old were home throughout the ordeal, and at one point Jolivette crafted a noose and hung the French bulldog.

“The victim was able to convince the defendant to release the dog and he continued the physical assault against her,” according to a statement from the San Mateo County DA’s office. “Over the course of approximately five hours, the defendant whipped, punched and kicked the victim, threatened her, made her kneel facing a wall and then forced her to massage his back and feet while laughing about what he was doing to her.”

Jolivette will be sentenced today on charges of felony domestic violence, animal cruelty, and attempted torture. He faces up to ten years in prison.

Related: Woman Stabbed In San Mateo Apartment; Suspect Streams Final Moments On Facebook [SFist]

Image: Judge giving hammer and lawyer in suit working on legal documents, advice and justice in office or courtroom, legal advisor with hammer and scales, law, justice concept, close-up image. (Getty Images)