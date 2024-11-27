San Francisco Ballet dancers say they're paid at levels below the poverty line, and they’re threatening to go on strike on the opening day of their popular annual production The Nutcracker.

We interrupt your stressed Thanksgiving planning to bring you some early Christmas stress. There may not be a San Francisco Ballet performance of The Nutcracker this year, as the Chronicle reports that the ballet dancers might go on strike. The dancers’ current labor contract runs until December 6, which is scheduled to be the show's opening night. The production is scheduled to run through December 29, but without a new contract for the dancers, the entire run could be canceled.

In all, there are 84 dancers and three stage managers represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) who could potentially strike.

“For five months and counting, the AGMA Dancers and Stage Managers of San Francisco Ballet have been fighting for a collective bargaining agreement that prioritizes our well-being and financial stability,” the AGMA says in a statement on their website. “We have continuously been met with the position that it is simply not within the budget to support the Artists in the way we are asking. Management’s refusal to meaningfully engage with us risks the very foundation of what makes San Francisco Ballet one of the most respected ballet companies in the world.”

The statement adds that dancers are not paid “above the low-income threshold for San Francisco,” and notes that the union is asking for a guaranteed number of dancers to address the demanding and sometimes dangerous nature of the work. The Chronicle points out that two dancers sued the SF Ballet for forcing them to perform through pain, claiming this resulted in permanent injuries.

According to the union, the SF Ballet paid out $1.35 million in workers’ comp claims for the year 2023-24, an amount that has more than doubled over the last five years.

The dancers are also protesting the SF Ballet’s use of unpaid student dancers. And mind you, this is the same SF Ballet that received a $60 million anonymous gift just nine months ago.

The AGMA union is the same union representing the SF Symphony Chorus in their strike that started in September. The Chronicle reported last week that the strike is still ongoing. This presents the possibility of two picket lines on Van Ness Avenue right across from each other, at both Davies Symphony Hall and the SF Ballet’s War Memorial Opera House.

For those who’ve already bought Nutcracker tickets, the Chronicle reminds you that the SF Ballet’s website says “Tickets are non-refundable.” The site does not say whether tickets would be refunded in case of a work stoppage.

Image: San Francisco Ballet