- ABC 7 has given a very friendly interview to embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Cristina Corpus and her chief of staff and alleged boyfriend Victor Aenlle. In it, Corpus says that the 400-page complaint against her and various things said by the county board of supervisors are just "made-up garbage that goes viral." [ABC 7]
- SF nonprofit Urban Alchemy, which provides street ambassadors in the Tenderloin and elsewhere, had a swastika painted on the outside of its headquarters early Monday. [KTVU]
- The suspect in a brutal, seemingly random bludgeoning death in Sonoma County last week, 44-year-old Adrian Yanez of Fairfield, made a court appearance Monday but the case is being delayed until December 18, when he may enter a plea. [KTVU]
- SF Supervisor-elect Bilal Mahmood, who is taking over District 5 next year, gave an interview to Mission Local to talk policy.
- Atherton police continue to investigate a series of residential burglaries. [KRON4]
- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman, Brittany Russ, who was last seen Friday at the 7-Eleven on 159th Avenue in San Leandro. [KRON4]
- Vice President Kamala Harris has been on vacation in Hawaii the last week, and she was in San Francisco last night. [NBC Bay Area]
