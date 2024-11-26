A male victim was found shot and critically wounded Monday night in San Francisco's Bret Harte neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Gilman Avenue, as KRON4 repots, and few details have been released so far. The block is a residential block, not far from Bayview/Hunters Point, on the opposite side of the Third Street corridor from Silver Terrace.

SFPD officers were called to the scene at 8:46 pm Mondau, following a report of gunfire in the area.

Officers then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, which were considered to be life-threatening. Officers performed life-saving measures, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects, and no motive is yet known.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

