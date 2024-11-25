- A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle near 16th and Valencia streets on Sunday morning. The collision happened at 16th Street and Rondel Place, an alleyway, at around 2:43 am Sunday, and this brings the number of pedestrian fatalities in the city this year to 22. [Mission Local]
- The family of a Vallejo man killed in April 2022, 34-year-old Andrew Tavares, by one of his friends, 29-year-old Sean Struckus of Vallejo, is decrying the leniency of a plea deal that Struckus received: three years for involuntary manslaughter in Alameda County. At Struckus's sentencing, one family member told Struckus she hopes he will be "haunted" by Tavares's spirit. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Rio Vista Police Department has arrested a high school teacher in the River Delta Unified School District for possessing child pornography. [KRON4]
- The CHP announced it is set to begin its usual "maximum enforcement period" for the Thanksgiving holiday on Wednesday, pulling people over for not wearing seatbelts, speeding, and potentially setting up sobriety checkpoints. [KPIX]
- Good news for fans of Ross Dress for Less: The downtown SF store at 5th and Market has signed a new lease to stay put through 2045, and they still have plans to expand at 901 Market Street. [Chronicle]
- In Business Traveler's annual ranking, SFO was rated the Best Airport in North America, based on customer satisfaction ratings. [SF Business Times]
- San Francisco has scored the big Microsoft Ignite conference for November 2025, and this is the first time Microsoft has held the conference here in three decades. [Chronicle]
