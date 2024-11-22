Park Tavern is reopening tonight with a famous new chef, a Top Chef alum opens a new Divisadero wine bar, and the Fillmore neighborhood is up in arms about the closure of their only grocery store, all in This Week In Food.

Park Tavern makes its big re-debut tonight in North Beach, after a rocky couple of years and a year-long closure. The restaurant, now helmed by New York chef Jonathan Waxman, is in the hands of previous partner James Nicholas, who took over the lease in May after his ex, former owner Anna Weinberg, shuttered the retaurant last November. Eater has some photos of the revamped interior, and some menu details from Waxman, including his famed roasted chicken with salsa verde from Barbuto, and a new carbonara dish with a pasta recipe from Bobby Flay. The reservation books are open here, and note that weekend brunch will resume on December 7.

GiGi's, a distinctly Vietnamese-influenced wine bar, also opens tonight on Divisadero (at Page). We discussed it a few weeks back, and now as Tablehopper reports, Top Chef alum Tu David Phu has opened the new spot in the former Wholesome Bakery space. Advanced sommelier Justin Chin (Hina Yakitori, Gary Danko) has consulted on the wine selections, and former co-owner of Merchant Roots and GM of Osito Madison Michael is serving as manager and sommelier. Bar bites included a Saigon wagyu hot dog, a Vietnamese Caesar salad, and a Vietnamese-inflected salmon ceviche with lemongrass vinegar. Find reservations here or try walking in between 4 pm and 9 pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Tablehopper also brings word of The Crumb, a new women-owned restaurant that's opened in the former Bernal Star space (410 Cortland) in Bernal Heights. The place is serving brunch, but there is also an all-day menu with small and shared plates, including fish tacos, Japanese soba noodles, Peruvian chicken wings, as well as crudos and caviar.

The Safeway in the Fillmore District is still slated to close early next year, but the company has been totally silent about when the closure will take place and the community is voicing frustration. It's the only full-service grocery store serving Japantown and the Fillmore, and Safeway/Albertson's has sold the 3.7-acre parcel to a developer, though it's far from clear when demolition or construction would even begin on what stands to be a massive residential project. At a boisterous community meeting Thursday, as the Chronicle reports, neighborhood residents discussed possible plans for a citywide Safeway boycott or other protest. And earlier this week, Supervisor Dean Preston wrote a letter of inquiry to Mayor London Breed asking about the potential use of eminent domain on the property.

And in case you've been wondering why tasting menus seem to be everywhere these days, even at some relatively hip and casual restaurants in San Francisco, there's a simple explanation from the Chronicle's MacKenzie Chung Fegan. You may have figured it out already, but having asked a number of local chefs, the answer is that it comes down to check minimums and the economy of food. Tasting menus mean the kitchen doesn't stock any ingredients that go to waste if no one orders them, and you can guard against diners who want to come in and "graze" and just share a couple plates, occupying a table where someone else could be spending hundreds of dollars.

Photo courtesy of Park Tavern