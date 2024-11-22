  • This week's storm has caused widespread flooding, power outages,  and landslides across the Bay. [Chronicle]
  • 3 suspects have been arrested and 1300 grams of narcotics have been seized in a recent bust by the San Francisco Police Department. [X]
  • Most of the charges have been dropped against the Gaza protestors who shut down the Golden Gate last April.  [Chronicle]
  • Berkeley's tightly contested mayoral race has finally been called in favor of outsider candidate Adena Ishii. [Berkeley Scanner]
  • A high-ranking official within Oakland's Finance Department is leaving her position, at a time when the city is facing a massive budgetary crisis. [Oaklandside]
  • Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise album earlier today, capping off a 2024 full of culture-defining victories for the rapper. [Billboard]

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images