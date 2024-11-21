- A semi truck was involved in a solo crash around 5:20 am Thursday on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge, blocking multiple lanes. The truck was still blocking four out of five lanes as of 8:45 am and CHP said it may not be cleared until sometime after 9:15 am or later. [CHP San Francisco/X]
- The North Bay did indeed get a ton of rain in the last 24 hours, with two spots near the Russian River getting over 11 inches. Venado, which is west of Healdsburg, recorded nearly a foot of rain between 5 am Wednesday and 5 am Thursday. [KTVU]
- Knowing he's in for some embarassment, Matt Gaetz has withdrawn himself from consideration as Trump's attorney general pick. [CNN]
- Muni fares are going up on January 1, with single-ride fares going up to $2.75. [KRON4]
- Voter turnout was down in California in this election, with about 69% of eligible voters casting ballots, about 1.7 million fewer than in 2020. [Bay Area News Group]
- A number of Zendaya doppelgangers showed up, despite the wind and rain, to a Zendaya lookalike contest Wednesday in West Oakland. [NBC Bay Area]
- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi have put their Santa Barbara County home up for sale and relocated permanently to the Cotswolds in the UK, they say, following Donald Trump's victory. [Bay Area News Group / TMZ]
- Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Green Day, Post Malone, and Charlie XCX have all just been announced as part of the 2025 Coachella lineup, and presales begin Friday. [Coachella/X]