- Forecasters can not seem to agree how much rain we're going to get or when it's going to stop falling. San Francisco remains on the outer edge of the bands of rain, but while the Chronicle says Thursday will be mostly dry with some rain falling Friday morning, Accuweather thinks it will be raining pretty much now through the weekend.
- Some meteorologists have an explanation for why the Apple weather app, and others, got this rain forecast so wrong: They aren't taking into account all the weather models and variables, and they're often just not very accurate. [Chronicle]
- A couple hundred flights experienced delays leaving SFO today due to the storm, and lots of people around the Bay have experienced power outages. Trees have been reported down in Sonoma County and elsewhere, and Santa Clara County had a swath of 4,200 customers without power. [Press Democrat / KTVU / Chronicle]
- Sure enough, San Francisco City Hall says it doesn't have the money to paint all of the new "daylighting" curbs red, so drivers looking to park at the end of a block will have to eyeball the 20-foot rule and hope to not get tickets. [Chronicle]
- According to data released by the California Public Utilities Commission, Waymo ridership in SF grew fourfold between January and August, from 77,000 driverless rides to 312,000 rides. [KTVU]
- AI chip-maker Nvidia continues to keep wowing Wall Street, delivering a new earnings report showing revenue up 94 percent from last year, and profits up 106 percent. [New York Times]
- Reddit had a widespread outage Wednesday, and while the website wasn't completely down, the company said it was aware of "downgraded service" and it was investigating. [KPIX]
- The Times paid a visit to the "Excuse me, how much do you pay in rent?" video guy, Caleb Simpson, and he showed them the home he shares with two friends in Brooklyn. [New York Times]