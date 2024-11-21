Following a landmark antitrust ruling in August, the Department of Justice and a group of states made a court filing Wednesday asking a judge to force Google to sell its popular Chrome web browser.

Google was found to have an illegal monopoly in web search in the August ruling in federal court, and it remained an open question whether the government would seek to have Google (and parent company Alphabet) broken up. Now, as the Associated Press reports, we have an answer via a 23-page court filing by the Department of Justice, which asks the court to force Google's hand and sell off its Chrome browser division, along with various measures that could potentially weaken the massive Silicon Valley company.

The government says it wants the court to "permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet."

It's estimated that a sale of Chrome could fetch $20 billion.

"The playing field is not level because of Google’s conduct, and Google’s quality reflects the ill-gotten gains of an advantage illegally acquired," the Justice Department writes in the filing. "The remedy must close this gap and deprive Google of these advantages."

Among the other requests to the court, the DOJ is asking for limits to be placed on how Google sells the Android smartphone operating system, if the company is unwilling to sell off Android altogether. The feds want Google to be prevented from entering into exclusive deals with smartphone manufacturers, and to prevent deals in which Chrome is made to be the default search engine on any devices.

The filing also suggests that Google should be forced to sell off Android down the line if an oversight committee continues to see evidence of antitrust activity.

Additionally, taking aim at Alphabet's AI division, the 10-year remedy plan suggests that Google can not establish new partnerships in AI-driven search, and that it must divest itself of any existing partnerships — which could mean the end of an established partnership with AI startup Anthropic.

"DOJ’s wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court’s decision. It would break a range of Google products — even beyond Search — that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives," says Kent Walker, Alphabet's chief legal officer, in a statement.

Google/Alphabet may not be too worried, and may be glad right now that Trump won the election. Trump has not indicated that he supports any breakup of the company, and whoever he installs at the top of the DOJ — now that Matt Gaetz has withdrawn — could choose to soft-pedal this once the hearing is held on remedies in April. The judge isn't expected to rule on remedies for Alphabet until next summer.

Following news of the court filing, Alphabet stock was trading down as much as 6% on Thursday.

Photo: Greg Bulla