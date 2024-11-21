- Adah Bakalinsky, author of the 1984 book of Stairway Walks in San Francisco that’s now been through ten different print editions, has died. There will be a memorial winter planting ceremony for her at 10 am Saturday, December 7 at her namesake Adah’s Stairway near Buena Vista Park. She was 101. [Chronicle]
- The current bomb cyclone storm continued Thursday, and Santa Rosa recovered from its second-rainiest day in 120 years. Meanwhile, Humboldt Redwoods State Park’s famous “Avenue of the Giants” roadway was closed due to hurricane-force winds, and it would be an absolutely terrible idea for you to try to drive to Tahoe on Friday. [SFGate]
- A wild day of developments in the San Mateo County Sheriff soap opera, as the county’s board of supervisors revealed more evidence against Sheriff Christina Corpus at a Thursday press conference. The supervisors confirmed with her carrier that a series of homophobic texts did come from Corpus’s phone, plus the Sheriff’s Office’s entire command staff has now either resigned or called for Corpus’s resignation, and we now have allegations that Corpus secretly concealed rifles with silencers for the personal use of her alleged boyfriend. [Bay Area News Group]
- Proud Boy and January 6 rioter Daniel Goodwyn was just elected as the new president of the SF chapter of the California Republican Assembly. [SF Standard]
- Meanwhile in Trumpworld, Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination for Attorney General over more sex with a 17-year-old allegations, and we now have the police reports on Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s 2017 Monterey sexual assault allegation. [Associated Press]
- Stop us if you’ve heard this one before — Dungeness crab season has been delayed again, and will now start no earlier than December 15. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist