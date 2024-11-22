- A 10-year-old Antioch girl saved her mom's car from being carjacked by hitting the suspect thief with "an onslaught of punches." The girl's mother had gone inside a flower shop while she and her siblings were left in the car, and a thief jumped into the driver's seat, but then fell back out of the car after being punched multiple times by the girl. [Bay Area News Group]
- 48-year-old Jason Gresham has been convicted in a January 2024 carjacking case in Fisherman's Wharf. Gresham got into a waiting Uber outside a hotel, threatened the driver, and then stole his car, and led police officers on a chase through several counties, ultimately getting arrested in Vallejo. [KRON4]
- As of 7 am today, there were over 100 delays and dozens of cancellations at SFO, causing havoc for everyone trying to leave early for the Thanksgiving holiday week. Travelers to the East Coast are also looking worriedly at snow forecasts for next week. [Associated Press]
- The San Francisco Animal Commission is demanding changes at the SF Zoo after a scathing report on safety conditions there. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two San Diego County judges have ordered two sexually violent predators to be released as transients, meaning no permanent housing for them could be found, and both men are deemed to have mental illnesses but have served their time for sexual crimes. [Bay Area News Group]
- Apple is reportedly racing to release a new, more conversational version of Siri, in a bid to catch up with AI competitors like ChatGPT. [The Verge / Bloomberg]
- Speculation continues that Elon Musk isn't going to have the patience or fortitude to stick around in Trumpworld very long, but so far he has brought in Silicon Valley friends who've been spotted at Mar-a-Lago, including Marc Andreesen, Joe Lonsdale, and Ken Howery. [New York Times]
- And, no, Matt Gaetz won't be trying to return to Congress after resigning his seat last week. [CNN]
Photo: Darwin Bell