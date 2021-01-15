A “self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys” who’s popped up at SF pro-Trump events was charged by the FBI Friday for his role in the US Capitol violence, mostly because he was hilariously incompetent at covering his tracks.

Kids, do not livestream your activities when engaged in federal crimes and possible acts of insurrection and sedition against the US government. That’s the lesson from an FBI criminal complaint filed Friday morning against one Daniel Goodwyn, whose Twitter account identifies him as living in San Francisco, and now faces charges of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. The FBI criminal complaint has also been reported the Daily Beast, and was posted to Twitter by a New York Times counterterrorism contributor.

That New York Times contributor Seamus Hughes posted a stunningly long thread detailing of all the MAGA riff raff who were charged by the FBI today. This post will focus on the alleged antics of just Goodwyn, since he is among the SF locals who made the trip.

According to the FBI, Goodwyn is allegedly the fellow with the MAGA hat and Ray-Bans above (not the fellow in tri-cornered hat and Revolutionary War reenactment cosplay to the right.)

How does the FBI know that Goodwyn was at the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and participating in the meles that left five people dead? Read this bit of genius-level undercover subterfuge in which Goodwyn allegedly engages, straight from the FBI’s charging document:

“According to video footage obtained by the FBI, the defendant, Daniel Goodwyn, entered the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021,” the criminal complaint says. “While in the building the defendant was called out as ‘sfthoughtcriminal,’ by Anthime Gionet aka ‘Baked Alaska.’ Goodwyn, who was wearing dark sunglasses, a MAGA hat, and a tan and black jacket approached Gionet. Goodwyn then told Gionet to stop ‘doxing’ him and stated that his name was Daniel Goodwyn. Goodwyn was then directed out of the building by a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Goodwyn then called the officer an ‘oathbreaker’ and yelled for people to get the officer’s badge number as he left.”

The charging document also contains the above Instagram screenshot, allegedly from Goodwyn’s account.

Stand back and stand by!



Show up at your state Capitol at noon today local time.



Await orders from our Commander in Chief.#StopTheSteal!https://t.co/jCXZKTUJ1H pic.twitter.com/UF8lhDQE4n — Daniel Goodwyn (@DanielGoodwyn) November 7, 2020

SFist was able to connect Goodwyn to the San Francisco-based @DanielGoodwyn Twitter account through the above tweet, still very much his page, which is referenced on Page 6 of the FBI criminal complaint and serves partially as their basis for affiliating him with the Proud Boys. “Goodwyn has posted on his social media to that effect as recently as November 2020, commenting specifically on the 2020 Presidential election,” the FBI says.

A personal website linked in his bio lists Goodwyn as a former web designer for Jews for Jesus, and an advocate for the San Franciscans DEMAND Chick-fil-A! movement.

The tolerant left punched my black friend, Philip Anderson, the organizer of the @TeamSaveAmerica rally/protest, in the face and knocked his tooth out - in the name of “fighting white supremacy”.#TeamSaveAmerica



The event was supposed to be against #BigTech #Censorship. pic.twitter.com/gSpMmeRoGy — Daniel Goodwyn (@DanielGoodwyn) October 17, 2020

A stroll through his Twitter timeline shows Goodwyn has attended a number of pro-Trump events, including a poorly attended October ‘Free Speech and Big Tech protest’ event at which organizer Philip Anderson took a punch to the mouth.

Wish I could have met with more of my friends. No cell service for most of the day. Anybody in the DC area still? Hit me up.. — Daniel Goodwyn (@DanielGoodwyn) January 7, 2021

While Goodwyn himself has not posted any acts of violence committed at the Capitol building on January 6, he has tweeted to the effect that he was in DC at the time.

But isn’t Trump just going to pardon all these alt-right meatballs and wannabe pro wrestlers as he steals the furniture on his way out of the White House anyway? He might. Just last night, the attorney for shirtless, horned “QAnon Shaman” Jake Angeli was on CNN begging Trump to pardon his client. (which… wrong network, buddy.) But notice that nearly all of the alleged insurrectionists have only been charged with two very simple things: unlawful entry, and disorderly conduct. We have not seen many charges on the much more serious fronts of, say, stealing government laptops, destroying federal property, whacking capitol police on the head with fire hydrants, or threatening to hang Mike Pence.

Those charges are likely in the works, and may not be filed until Trump is out of office. At which point, the Coup Anon rabble should not hold their breath for any more presidential pardons.

